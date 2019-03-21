PELL CITY -- The Pell City school board Tuesday night recognized the Pell City High wrestling team.
The Panthers finished 25-9 and sent eight wrestlers to the state tournament in Huntsville. Sixteen wrestlers in each weight classification qualified for state.
“This is the best year we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said coach Del “Huff” Hufford, who has coached the Panthers for the past eight years. “I was very, very pleased.”
The state qualifiers were Blaze Isbell, Mason Shell, Harrison Fausnaugh, Aidan Golden, Dylan Thomas, Tilman Patterson, Jackson Stocks and Randy Cain.
Three Pell City wrestlers placed in the top five at the state tournament at the Von Braun Center. Isbell took second at 106 pounds; Stocks captured third at 160; and Shell placed fifth at 113.
The board also recognized Pell City High School robotics team members Lawson Seay and Blaise Hollis, who qualified for state with their robot “Romans.” The team won the state qualifying tournament in Oxford.
In other matters, the board:
Accepted the resignation of Walter M. Kennedy Elementary fourth-grade teacher Brittney Turner;
Approved the transfer of teacher assistant Larissa Gunnells from Walter M. Kennedy to Iola Roberts Elementary;
Approved adding Carolyn Pruett to the substitute teachers/CNP workers list;
Approved reassigning Stacey Weaver from technology coordinator at the Central Office to executive director of special programs at the Central Office;
Approved a seven-day leave-of-absence for Duran South Junior High math teacher Chad Smith;
Approved the expulsion of a Pell City High student;
Approved a resolution supporting the efforts of state Rep. Jim Hill to allow the people of St. Clair County the opportunity to establish taxing districts representing their school attendance zones;
Approved summer school dates of June 3-June 28 and the posting of one contract summer school teacher to be hired for 2019 summer school;
Approved offering summer driver education classes at Pell City High at a cost of $175 per student. Instructors are paid from the summer school account at the following rate: $2,625 for 1-15 students, $3,000 for 16-21 students and $3,500 for 21-25 students;
Approved contracting with an instructor to facilitate the 2019 summer ACCESS classes for six weeks at Pell City High. The instructor will be paid out of the summer school account;
Approved the second and final reading of the Jamari Terrell Williams Student Bullying Prevention Act Policy;
Approved accepting the low quote of $16,500 from Cline & Company for the repaving of the main parking lot at Duran South Junior High. This is a public works project to be paid out of maintenance funds; and
Announced the next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.