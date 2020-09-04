Pell City school board holds first budget hearing for fiscal year 2021

PELL CITY -- In its first of two budget hearings for fiscal 2021, the Pell City Board of Education looked at a conservative plan for next year.
The second hearing will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m. before the board's regular meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Tanya Holcombe gave an overview of the budget and described her approach as conservative due to the uncertainties with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A budget of $44,416,266 was presented for the coming fiscal year. Seventy-two percent, or $31,758,346, of that total will go to payroll, which Superintendent Dr. James Martin said was a good ratio for school budgets.
“They always say 80 percent is the threshold,” he said. “If you can get close to 70, you are doing great.” He added the 72-percent ratio shows the hard work put in by the board and Holcombe even before his tenure began last September.
State funds account for 63 percent, or $27,585,583, of revenue. Local funds account for 25 percent ($10,786,918), with the largest portion coming from sales tax at just over $4.5 million.
Holcombe said she budgeted this item level with last year. She said so far, the city has seen no decrease in sales tax revenue, but she wanted to be cautious.
“We remain cautiously optimistic,” she said.
Most of the remaining revenue, 12 percent, comes from federal funding, including Coronavirus Aide, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding, which makes up 3 percent. There is also $181,400 marked as other.
Holcombe said she is projecting a deficit for next year's General Fund, with a starting balance of $5,802,281 and ending balance of $5,100,925. She said this is mostly due to $794,015 in EFT Advancement and Technology Funds. This is a bit of state funding that is carrying over from fiscal year 2020.
“This is money that we’ve received late in the year, and really, we have until the next year to spend it,” Holcombe said.
She said the money is being used mainly for building and capital costs like replacing Pell City High School’s roof, renovations at Duran North Junior High School and paying for building insurance.
The final part of the budget discussed was debt.
The school system holds about $25.8 million in debt, with its debt payment for 2021 equaling $2,037,908. Holcombe said at that level, she felt it was important for the system to tackle projects like the renovations of Duran North without taking on any additional debt.
Martin agreed, saying he would not want to see debt begin to affect the General Fund.
“If we ever get into the situation where we incur any more debt, we are going to have to have an additional funding source to support that debt,” he said.
Martin said having a built-up General Fund will allow the system to deal with a period proration, or a period where state funding is cut by a certain percentage by the governor’s order. Martin said he would not want such a situation to affect classrooms, so having additional money is necessary.
Overall, Martin and the board were satisfied with the budget presented.
Martin said the big goal was to be conservative on the budget, adding there were many unknowns to consider due to the pandemic.
Board member Cecil Fomby said he and the board were happy with the budget and thanked Holcombe and her team for their work.
“It happens every year, year in and year out, the job and the budget you guys proposed,” Fomby said.