PELL CITY -- U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Nicholas S. Harmon graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, according to a press release.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Harmon earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Shelly and Randall L. Harmon, of Pell City. The airman is a 2018 graduate of Pell City High School.