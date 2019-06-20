PELL CITY -- Pell City Council President James McGowan recently received the designation of Advanced Certified Municipal Official through the Alabama League of Municipalities.
“It’s an honor to work with dedicated municipal officials like James McGowan,” said Ken Smith, executive director of the League of Municipalities. “Thirty years of service as an elected municipal official is an outstanding accomplishment, and we are always proud to recognize our officials when they achieve this level of service.”
McGowan received his Advanced CMO designation after completing 80 hours of training courses.
“He is well on his way to obtaining his Emeritus Level Certification, which is the highest certification level in the program,” Smith said. “I look forward to continuing to serve with Mr. McGowan and hope the citizens of Pell City are proud of his commitment to better serving them by participating in League programs.”