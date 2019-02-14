PELL CITY – The city’s capital improvements fund has grown to more than $2 million since it was established in 2017, and now city department heads are bringing out their “wish list” of needs.
That “wish list” includes things like road repairs, self-contained breathing apparatuses for city firefighters, new equipment for the fitness room in the newly remodeled civic center and brand new police vehicles, just to name a few.
Some items on the list have already been approved by the City Council. The list of proposed capital improvement items/projects was spread across 1 1/2 pages and totaled $2.5 million.
“I don’t think all of the items will be approved,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Many on them, however, are expected to meet the council’s muster.
Just this week, the council approved the purchase of five new police vehicles, and the council is expected to give a thumbs up for the purchase of new self-contained breathing apparatuses for the Fire Department.
Muenger said the whole purpose for starting the capital improvement fund was so the city would not have to borrow money for big-ticket items, including road paving.
He said the council adopted an ordinance in 2017 establishing the capital improvement fund -- money that is separated from the city’s operating funds.
Three percent of the total sales tax revenues are automatically put into the capital improvement fund, and the account is expected to grow by another $1.5 million by the end of the fiscal year in September.
The proposed capital improvements list includes projects the are already completed or close to completion, including the Little John Drive and Vaughan Lane intersection project, and $280,000 is earmarked for a matching grant for the Hazelwood Drive project, which will ultimately provide a straighter, more direct route to Veterans Parkway, home to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital.
Also on the capital improvements list are items for the civic center, which is being renovated and expected to be completed by April.
The list includes $500,000 for the civic center parking lot and overlay, equipment for the new fitness room, a new gymnasium floor and new gym bleachers, all totaling about $735,000.
Also included on the list was the City Hall renovation, which was already approved by the council and recently completed, costing the municipality $135,000.