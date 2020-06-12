Pell City’s annual fireworks show will go on as scheduled July 4

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Parks and Recreation Department has announced the annual fireworks show at Lakeside Park will proceed as normally scheduled, but municipal officials are encouraging attendees to follow guidelines from the state.
Park and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the fireworks will take place, but “it's up to the people to social distance.”
Edge said his department shared a flier on social media with guidelines from the state on holding July 4 events.
They include social distancing measures and wearing a mask in large crowds. The flier also states the idea that COVID-19 cannot spread in warm weather is a myth, and that people should always be mindful.
Edge said while his department does not have the ability to police social distancing during the event, he hopes it will not be an issue. Normally, families are distanced apart from one another on blankets or at picnic tables, he said.
The one area Edge said he was concerned about is the area near the pier in Lakeside Park. Edge said this area often draws large numbers trying to get a good view of the fireworks. He said he wants attendees to be aware this crowding could be an issue.
The fireworks display is an annual event that is always held the night of July 4.
Despite the pandemic, City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality has not contemplated canceling the event at any point.
The City Council approved an agreement with Pyro Shows of Alabama on March 30. The contract sets the cost of the show at $18,000, the same price as the previous year, but it has what Muenger described as an unfavorable clause for rescheduling.
Muenger said Friday there was a concern that if the city canceled due to uncertainty, it would not be able to find another company to do the show if it was later decided it could take place.
“There are extremely few companies that do this,” Muenger said.
Another concern for the city was the fact that having the event July 4 is a sought-after scheduling item. If the city lost that spot on the schedule with a company, Muenger said it would be unlikely to ever get it back.
The fireworks display will be July 4 at 9 p.m.