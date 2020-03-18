Pell City’s Alexander Herzog wins big at Central Ala. Science, Engineering Fair

PELL CITY -- Alexander Herzog, a Pell City resident who attends the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham, was awarded the top prize in the Senior Division for math and computer science at the Central Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair earlier this month.
More than 415 students from 17 counties participated.
Herzog also received one of two Top Honor awards for the entire fair, thus winning a trip to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Anaheim, Calif., in May.