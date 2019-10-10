PELL CITY – A local industry, Advance Tank & Construction, announced it is making a $2.5 million expansion and adding 12 new jobs.
“We are pleased to be upgrading our facility and capabilities in Pell City,” said James “Jim” Clay, the chief operating officer for Advance Tank & Construction. “We have been in the community for a long time and have always found it to be a great place to do business.”
Advance Tank & Construction is going to upgrade its plate processing capabilities and improve its sandblasting and painting processes. The company will also add plate fabrication to the Pell City location.
Officials said the location in Pell City was one of two considered for the expansion.
“We love to see our local companies make decisions to grow and expand in our area,” said Mayor Bill Pruitt. “It is very exciting to know that Advance Tank selected their Pell City facility to expand.”
Advance Tank & Construction, through Prairie Tank and Construction, has had a presence in Pell City since 1978. The company fabricates pieces and parts of welded steel tanks that are shipped all over the country and erected at the customer’s facilities.
“The investment in the Advance Tank facility is a great example of our ability as a county to work together and increase opportunities for St. Clair County residents,” said St. Clair County Commissioner Tommy Bowers. “We are excited about their decision and we have always appreciated their support of the St. Clair County community.”
Prairie Tank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Advance Tanks and operates the fabrication facility in Pell City.
The new expansion will also help local schools, pumping an estimated $392,287 in education taxes over the next 10 years.
Advance Tank & Construction is at 8762 Dry Creek Road.