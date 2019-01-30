The Pell City Rotary Club is hosting its fifth annual Father Daughter Dance next week.
The dance is slated for 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Pell City High School.
“For dads who didn’t attend the last four years, you can expect tons of fun and a huge smile on your daughter’s face,” said Meg Clements, a local attorney and founder of the dance. “The girls will be entertained even if they have never been to a dance before.”
Clements said the 2019 event will feature a spacious dance floor in Pell City High School, two photographers and party favors for the attendees.
Clements said last year’s “Under the Sea” themed event was tremendously popular, mainly because it provided a family-friendly activity for children ages 2 to 14.
In addition, it’s the kind of experience that creates lifelong memories and builds bonds between fathers and daughters, Clements said.
“Men who bring their children to this event are also able to teach a girl how they should be treated and what to expect from relationships later in life, and that is so important,” she said.
Proceeds from the event support the Pell City Rotary Foundation, which provides numerous community grants each year to organizations such as YWCA, The Children’s Place, Pell City School System, Lakeside Hospice, Pell City Police Department and many more.
Clements said space is limited.
Tickets are $25 per couple or $30 at the door ($10 for each additional child) and include music, finger foods, party favors and photographs. Tickets are also available at Metro Bank in Pell City, Pell City Coffee Company, online at pellcityrotary.com, pellcitycepa.com/tickets or by contacting Clements at (205) 812-5187.