Pell City retirement community celebrates Tarrant turning 100

The Village at Cook Springs was honored to help celebrate Evelyn Tarrant as she celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend. Tarrant moved to Village at Cook Springs Assisted Living Facility in 2009 and has been a wonderful addition to the community.
She is still active in community events, including country rides, ice cream outings, trivia, exercise classes and much more. She loves to visit with family and friends.
When asked her secret to a long and happy life, she responded, “Love the Lord with all my heart, love my family and friends and eat right." She then added, “But enjoy ice cream every chance I get!”
Her daughter, Janice, praised the facility’s staff for their “wonderful, compassionate care." Janice said the family is appreciative they chose Village at Cook Springs retirement community.