PELL CITY – Personnel from the Police and Fire departments closed a portion of Vaughan Lane on Wednesday afternoon after workers broke a gas main at a construction site work.
Battalion Capt. Tim Kurzejeski said Fire Engine No. 1 rolled up on the incident as it was happening and called it into Central Dispatch.
He said the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m.
Kurzejeski said three nearby restaurants -- Wendy’s, Arby’s and City Market Grill and Buffet -- were evacuated for the public’s safety until gas workers were able to arrive and patch the line.
The construction site is where the new Checkers Drive-in Restaurant is being built, between U.S. 231 and Vaughan Lane.
Kurzejeski said Vaughan Lane was closed for about an hour. He said nobody was injured in the incident.