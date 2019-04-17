Pell City police, fire close portion of Vaughan Lane

The Pell City Police and Fire departments closed a portion of Vaughan Lane because construction workers broke a gas main while working on the site for the new Checkers Drive-in Restaurant.

 

 David Atchison/The Daily Home

PELL CITY – Personnel from the Police and Fire departments closed a portion of Vaughan Lane on Wednesday afternoon after workers broke a gas main at a construction site work.

Battalion Capt. Tim Kurzejeski said Fire Engine No. 1 rolled up on the incident as it was happening and called it into Central Dispatch.

He said the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Kurzejeski said three nearby restaurants -- Wendy’s, Arby’s and City Market Grill and Buffet -- were evacuated for the public’s safety until gas workers were able to arrive and patch the line.

The construction site is where the new Checkers Drive-in Restaurant is being built, between U.S. 231 and Vaughan Lane.

Kurzejeski said Vaughan Lane was closed for about an hour. He said nobody was injured in the incident.

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...