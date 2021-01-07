Pell City remembers longtime resident Kate DeGaris, who passed away Monday at age 84

PELL CITY -- Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday for Kate DeGaris, longstanding Pell City resident and curator of local history, who died Monday at age 84.
DeGaris has been remembered this week as an extroverted member of the community and enthusiastic supporter of the city she had called home for more than 50 years.
“I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Kate DeGaris on many community projects,” said Guin Robinson, Pell City’s mayor from 1999-2004. “The DeGaris family was one of the first families I met when I moved to Pell City. Kate became a trusted friend, and I admired her greatly. She had a passion for Pell City history and used her talents to share her knowledge and love for Pell City with the community. She was a Pell City treasure. I will miss her and extend my sympathies to the DeGaris family.”
DeGaris is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Elka Hodges; sons and daughters-in-law, Annesley H. and Ashley DeGaris and Sumter C. and Jennifer DeGaris; daughter and son-in-law, Lydia DeGaris and Taylor Pursell; and grandchildren John Annesley DeGaris, Parker DeGaris, Isabella DeGaris, Saylors Pursell and Eva DeGaris.
The chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City has charge of arrangements, and interment will follow in Valley Hill Cemetery.
A native of north Alabama, she was born in Marshall County in 1936.
“She grew up on a farm on the outskirts of Guntersville, near the Tennessee River, during the heyday of Guntersville,” Annesley DeGaris said. “She came from a family of school teachers and she was named Miss Marshall County High School her senior year.”
After finishing college at Jacksonville State University, DeGaris came to work in Pell City as a home extension agent and later as a teacher at Pell City High School, where she taught English, science and home economics.
In 1961, she married John Annesley DeGaris, who operated a pharmacy and later served as a member of the Pell City Council until his death in 1994.
“A lot of people remember Mom as a teacher, but after she married Dad, she helped him operate the drug store and raised three children,” Annesley DeGaris said. “I can’t say Dad was clairvoyant, but he realized the growth in Pell City was not going to come in the downtown district but on 231, and DeGaris Rexall Drugs was one of the first businesses to open on 231.
“The office complex where Subway is now is where my dad’s pharmacy was, and Mom helped him with all aspects of it, everything but filling prescriptions. It was one of the few places open on every holiday, and everybody knew that if they needed batteries, film or prescriptions filled, Mom and Dad would be open.”
DeGaris remembers his mother as “absolutely unflappable, full of confidence and not intimidated by anyone or anything. She wasn’t afraid of life. And besides her family, Pell City was her love. Even though it was not her hometown, she absolutely loved it. During the last years of her life, when she wasn’t spending time with her children and grandchildren, she was working tirelessly to record and preserve the community’s history.”
Mrs. DeGaris was known for her collection of local historical artifacts, some of which date back to Pell City’s earliest days. The collection has been described as “museum-worthy,” and Annesley DeGaris said he and his siblings will likely consider opportunities to share the collection with the community.
Her friends have said with the loss of Mrs. DeGaris and her extensive knowledge of Pell City’s families and former and present geography, the community has lost one of its most significant links to its past.
“It’s the passing of a local legend, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bill Hereford, who served as Pell City’s mayor from 2008-2012. “At the very least, she was the unofficial historian of Pell City and St. Clair County. Kate knew everybody, and everybody knew Kate. She was a real Southern lady, maybe one of the last.”
Current White House aide Emory Cox, a friend of the DeGaris family, described her similarly.
“Kate DeGaris’ passing, in many ways, marks the end of an era. Refined and gracious yet tenacious and determined, she was the epitome of a Southern lady from a bygone era, the likes of which we don’t have many left, sadly,” Cox said.
“An expert in Pell City and Alabama history and a noted collector of local artifacts, Ms. Kate rightly took pride in the pivotal role her family played in our community’s founding and development. She personally enriched the cultural and social fabric of our area and shared her passion for our city’s history and heritage with so many. Although she will be greatly missed, her memory and works will live on.”