Pell City purchases office building on same block as City Hall

PELL CITY -- The City Council has entered into an agreement to buy property near City Hall for $205,000.
The property is situated near the corner of 20th Street and 2nd Avenue, directly behind the former library building, and is used as office space. The building is owned by Jeff Jones, a local businessman.
With this purchase, the city will own all plots that sit on the same block as City Hall.
Last year, the municipality bought an abandoned house on the corner next to this building, which was then demolished. That left the office building as the last plot on the block the city did not own.
As part of this deal, the council also approved a two-year lease of office space in the Municipal Complex to Jones. The deal would have Jones lease the office space free of charge for the first year, with a yearly cost of $9,000 starting in the second year.
Jones’ real estate business will be joining other tenants of the complex, including the Pell City Library and Centurylink.
According to City Manager Brian Muenger, the resolution passed by the council does not mean the sale is completely done. He said the deal still has to go through a few more steps before it closes, but the city isn’t looking for it to take much longer.
“We are looking to close the deal before the first of the year” Muenger said.
As for the city’s future plans for the new property, Muenger remains open to ideas. The purchase was motivated by the city wanting to keep control of the area around City Hall.
Muenger said this may mean using the building as office space or something else.
“Hypothetically, somewhere down the line, I could see a City Hall Annex being built,” he said.