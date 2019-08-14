PELL CITY – Residents will cast their vote in next year’s municipal elections at a different polling site.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance to move the polling place from the Pell City Civic Center to Cropwell Baptist Church, 2700 Hardwick Road, during Monday night’s council meeting.
The move comes after the St. Clair County Probate Office and the County Commission agreed to designate Cropwell Baptist Church as a polling place, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
“The rationale for this change was the abundance of parking at the facility, in addition to a lower overall traffic volume on the main road, allowing for more efficient access,” Muenger said.
The Pell City Civic Center is along a major thoroughfare, Stemley Bridge Road, while Hardwick Road is a secondary road.
Muenger said the polling place change was already in effect for national, state and county-level elections.
“This ordinance is necessary to mandate the change for city elections,” Muenger said.
The municipal election is slated for Aug. 25, 2020. For any races that require a runoff, the runoff will be Oct. 6, 2020.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council also approved a resolution agreeing to fully support the goals and ideas for the 2020 census. City officials will encourage all county residents to participate in the upcoming census.
In other matters, the council
Approved revisions to a policy pertaining to the use of city vehicles by employees;
Approved an off-premise beer and wine license for Central Alabama Management LLC at 1859 Martin St. S;
Approved a resolution declaring certain items as surplus;
Approved a resolution setting a public hearing pertaining to grass/weed nuisance complaints. It will be Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
Approved an ordinance changing the speed limit to 20 mph along a portion of 33rd Street North, between 7th Avenue and Comer Avenue; and
Approved a user agreement with Victory Christian School for a public safety aide (PSA) to direct traffic immediately before and after school.