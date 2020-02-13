Pell City police will host Polar Plunge on Saturday at Lakeside Park

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Police Department is partnering with the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run to hold the first Polar Plunge in Pell City on Saturday at Lakeside Park.
The Polar Plunge is an event to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics in Alabama, and according to Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin, more than 60 people will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and many of them will be wearing costumes.
“About 40 people have pre-registered so far, but I’m expecting more than that to show up, based on people who have personally told me they will be there,” Irwin said.
“We will have registration tables set up for people to register on Saturday before it starts. There will be a costume contest, and doughnuts and warm beverages, too. Everyone who enters will get a long-sleeve shirt with the names of the sponsors printed on it.”
He named TempForce, Premier Cinemas and McSweeney Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram as some of the businesses that will have employees participating as teams in the event.
“We will enter the water from the beach area, and due to the rains we’ve been having lately, the lake is almost at full pool, and the water will be cold,” he said.
The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday calls for a mostly sunny sky and a high of 56 degrees later in the day.
“It’s going to be a great time. It will be interesting and memorable for sure,” Irwin said.
Participants will be required to sign a release during the registration process.
For more information, call the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.