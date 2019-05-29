PELL CITY -- Pell City police officers were recognized Tuesday at a special Police Memorial and Awards Ceremony.
The special memorial and awards ceremony, which was in the Council Chambers of City Hall, lasted for around an hour. The event honored fallen officers and recognized current officers for their performance and dedication.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said the Memorial and Awards Ceremony is normally held during National Police Week, but the department was receiving a national award in Washington that week. The PCPD received the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 2019 National Officer Safety and Wellness Award.
Tuesday, the department recognized officers who died while on duty, including the late Lt. Richard Woods, who died March 17, 2015, and Officer Gregory Surles, who died July 4, 2008.
Pell City Police Officer Michael Anthony Phillips was honored with the Combat Cross Award for actions he took while serving as a Birmingham police officer in the line of fire, while Sgt. Eddie Branham was awarded the Combat Cross Medal for actions he took as a Pell City police officer when he was confronted by an armed suspect.
Officer Justin Wilson was named the 2019 Officer of the Year as selected by the officers and supervisors of the Patrol Division.
Detective Chris Norris was named the 2019 Detective of the Year as selected by the detectives and supervisors of the Investigation Division.
A number of officers received service awards for their years of service. Sgt. Sam McGuffie received the 25 years of service award. Lt. Vince Warrington received the 20 years of service award. Sgt. Shenandoah McInnish, Detective Jessie Burgos, Investigator Chris Norris, School Resource Officer William “Mac” Pruitt and Officer Thomas McDonald received their 10 years of service awards, and Sgt. Philip Rowe and Kevin Perry were presented the five years of service award.
Capt. Joshua Herren, Sgt. Shenandoah McInnish and Officers Jessie Burgos, Justin Cooper, John Massey, Michael Phillips and Joseph White received the Officer of Excellence Award after the men scored a 90 or above on the shooting course, completed an agility course and were accident free for one year.
Also at Tuesday’s ceremony, Birmingham Police Officer Powers Lane was awarded the Law Enforcement Memorial Award for Unrecognized Courage, Valor and Heroism.