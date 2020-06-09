Pell City police hold annual Memorial, Awards Ceremony

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Police Department held its annual Memorial and Awards Ceremony on Monday night to honor officers lost in the line of duty over the last year and celebrate officers who have done exemplary service this year.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said the event is usually held during National Police Week, which takes place during early May, but was pushed back due to COVID-19.
During the ceremony, the names of seven officers who died in Alabama last year were read aloud as well as the names of Kimberly Officer Nick O’Rear and Moody Lt. Stephen Williams, who have both fallen in the line of duty this year.
Williams was fatally shot Tuesday, June 2, at the Super 8 Hotel in Moody while responding to a call.
The names of fallen Pell City officers Lt. Richard Woods and Kenneth “Greg” Surles were also read during the ceremony.
The first award given during the ceremony was the Law Enforcement Memorial Award for Unrecognized Courage, Valor and Heroism, which went to officer Noel C. Hall of the Oneonta Police Department.
Irwin said while he and Hall worked at the Birmingham Police Department, Hall, along with several other officers, responded to a fire at a retirement community where they saved a large number of residents who could not flee on their own.
“Him and several other officers were never recognized except for a letter that I wrote in appreciation,” Irwin said. “There were almost 200 people removed from that building by 11 police officers.”
Other awards given included Pell City’s 2019 Officer and Detective of the Year awards, which went to Officer Larry Byars and Detective Sgt. Jonathan Swiney.
Irwin said that both of those award recipients are chosen by the supervisors of each division.
Irwin also gave awards for years of service to the police force. This included officers who have served with the department for several years.
The final award given was the Officer of Excellence Award for 2019. Officers who received this award were required to meet certain criteria for attendance, safety, firearm skill and fitness. Recipients included Capt. Joshua Herren, Sgt Eddie Branham, Sgt. Shenandoah McInish and Officers Jessie Burgos, Justin Cooper, Manuel Diaz, Micheal Phillips, Matthew Newton, Joseph White and Cory Mitchell.
Mayor Bill Pruitt spoke near the end of the ceremony, thanking the officers for the hard work they put in protecting the city.
“Y’all are certainly a cut above to do what you do day in and day out,” Pruitt said, adding most people can't imagine the difficulty of police work.
Irwin closed the program by saying he is thankful for the opportunities available for the Pell City Police Department, and for the officers under his command.
He said the most important thing is that the officers are there for their fellow officers, even if they are not part of the Pell City Police Department.
“We have to work as a team to be there for one another whenever we need one another,” Irwin said. “Last week, when there was a call, we answered the call.”