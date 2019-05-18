PELL CITY -- The Police Department received national recognition last week in Washington, D.C., winning the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 2019 National Officer Safety and Wellness Award.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said his agency won not because of him, but because of the devoted officers who make up the Pell City Police Department.
“I’m very fortunate to have such good officers,” Irwin said.
He said it was an honor for the department to win a national award that recognized the Pell City agency’s health and wellness programs.
The award was presented at a special reception at the National Law Enforcement Officers Museum.
Irwin said there has been a concerted effort to enhance the overall safety and wellness for officers in the Pell City Police Department since he became chief two years ago.
The department has purchased high quality vests to replace out-of-date ballistic body armor vests.
“We have now purchased more than 30 new Safariland vests that are the most comfortable and breathable,” he said. “We have a mandatory wear policy as well, which allowed the department to receive a grant to assist with funding.”
Irwin said the department hired two part-time officers who are firearms instructors, active shooter instructors and S.W.A.T. instructors.
“We began monthly firearms training for the entire department, which is scenario based.” Irwin said.
He said the training includes shooting and movement drills with a magazine change, loading and reloading drills, malfunction drills, transition drills, weak hand and off hand shooting, deadly force scenario situations, hostage situation scenario, dot drills, firearms recertification and reverse course training, shooting with the shield, use of weak hand when your strong arm is disabled and reload, combat course with the use of vehicle, shotgun usage and elevated heart rate shooting drills.
Irwin said the main goal is to ensure officers go home to their families after each shift.
“The department purchased 10 plate carriers with 20 plates to supplement officers’ vests from rifle fire,” Irwin said.
Irwin helped develop a patrol rifle policy and training class for the use of patrol rifle, and the department built a gym inside the former Boys and Girls Club building on 19th Street.
“A fitness policy was approved to allow officers to work out during their tour of duty each day, up to one hour in a structure of 15 minutes warm-up, 30 minutes of exercise and 15 minutes to shower and redress,” Irwin said.
He said the entire department runs a physical agility test every six months, and if an officer does not pass, there is a special workout program developed for them.
“During the physical agility test, the officer has the opportunity to run the APOST Course, and if they successfully pass it, they are awarded a day off with pay,” Irwin said.
He said the department now has an annual retreat focusing on team building and work/life balance.
Among the many health and wellness programs initiated, the department has also initiated a mandatory seat belt policy, and all new police vehicles are equipped with non-stop dash cameras.
“Officers are awarded an Officer of Excellence Award that was incorporated in policy to be awarded each year to officers who have no negligence vehicle accidents, complete the entire physical fitness test and shoot 90 percent or higher on our annual qualifications course,” Irwin said.
In Washington last week, in conjunction with National Police Week, Pell City officers also participated in the “Run to Remember” 5K Run.
Sgt. Shenandoah McInnish ran the 5K in memory of the late Pell City police officer Greg Surles, Capt. Joshua Herren ran in memory of the late Pell City police officer Lt. Richard Woods, Sgt. Eddie Branham ran in memory of the Birmingham police officer Sgt. WyTasha Carter, and Irwin ran in memory of the late Birmingham police officer Harley Chisholm.