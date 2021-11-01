Pell City police arrest man on fugitive from justice charges

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department arrested a man Thursday who was wanted as a fugitive from justice out of South Carolina.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said Alexander Lanier, 26, of Greenwood, S.C., after a chase that spanned several miles of Interstate 20 and ended in Leeds.
The chief said Lanier had previously escaped from a correctional facility in South Carolina after he had been convicted of burglary while armed.
He said at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, St. Clair County advised the Pell City Police Department of a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Lanier headed westbound on I-20 that was suspected of leaving the scene of an accident in Coldwater.
Irwin said officer Manuel Diaz spotted the vehicle near I-20 exit 158 and began pursuit. Diaz was later joined by other officers and deputies from St. Clair County. The chief said the pursuit continued until the Leeds exit where the Leeds Police Department was deploying a spike strip. He said Lanier avoided the strip but lost control of the vehicle which came to rest in a nearby ditch.
Irwin said Lanier was arrested after the chase without incident, but was transported to the hospital because of injuries sustained in the crash.
Jail records show Lanier was booked into the St. Cir County Jail in Asheville Sunday afternoon. He is being held without bond on charges of two counts of buying or receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and a charge as a fugitive from justice.
Irwin said he appreciated the help received from other agencies in resolving the incident.
“We appreciate the immediate response and assistance from the Leeds Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff's Office,” the chief said