Pell City pitcher credits college scholarship with self-confidence gained on the mound

PELL CITY — On Thursday, Pell City pitcher Dylan Golden celebrated his decision to accept a scholarship and join Huntingdon College’s D-III baseball program.
“I'm really excited,” Golden said. “I've been waiting for this for a very long time. And my teammates are really excited for me, and I'm excited to see where they'll go in the future as well.”
Golden’s journey to the stage on Thursday afternoon wasn’t always easy.
His first start came during his sophomore season, and that outing seemed doomed from the beginning. It was raining, and the temperature was close to 30 degrees.
Golden said he would have felt nervous regardless of the conditions, but the task of gripping the slippery ball certainly didn’t calm him down.
However, Golden said he wouldn’t be the man he is today without that setback. He said he left the mound that day motivated “just to work harder. That way, I don't have to be nervous anymore in those kinds of situations.”
These days, Golden has more than overcome his nerves. He now possesses a well-earned confidence whenever he steps foot on the mound.
“He really had a drive this year that it was going to take to get him where he’s going,” his father Bobby Golden said.
Last season, Pell City coach David Collins said Golden threw his best stuff against the best opponents on the Panthers’ schedule.
“I would say in any other year that I have been at Pell City, he would be our ace,” Collins said. “But we just have so much depth this year that he will be in the mix.”
Ace or not, Golden will likely see the mound as much as any other Panther this season, and those around him describe a pitcher that throws with even more velocity than he possessed during last year’s breakout season.
“It just felt amazing, honestly, to finally breakthrough,” Golden said. “Because I've been working on it for like four years.”
Golden hopes Thursday’s celebration is just the first of many this year, but it might be hard for any single victory this season to top his decision for his mother, Deborah Golden.
“It is something he has dreamed about for a very long time, and we have dreamed along with him. … Something that he has always pushed for,” she said. “So, to be able to see the fruition of it is pretty awesome.”