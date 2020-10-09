Pell City picks up first region win of year in first-ever meeting with Springville

SPRINGVILLE – The Pell City Panthers have been playing football for more than 100 years, but despite that, Friday night brought a first for the program. The Panthers played St. Clair County foe Springville.
And, the Panthers picked up their first region victory of the season (and second win of 2020) as they defeated the Tigers 34-20 in a key Region 7 matchup in Class 6A.
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee said he was proud of the hustle from his guys.
“Springville is explosive on offense, scoring 40 to 45 points a game,” Lee said. “We could have done better on defense, but we will take it any way we can get it. Springville has a pretty good team, and it was a huge win for us. We just have to carry it over to next week.”
Springville scored the first time it had the football, driving 72 yards in nine plays. The touchdown came on a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Pearson Baldwin to make it 7-0 with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers answered on the first play of the second quarter as Matt Frey scored on a 4-yard run.
Following a Springville punt, the Tigers’ Jamel Williams intercepted a Panther pass that led to another score for the home team. Baldwin scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run to make it 14-7. The key play in the drive was a 35-yard pass from Baldwin to Ben Bianchi.
Again, the Panthers answered when Pell City quarterback Baylor Smith threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Clough with 41 seconds remaining in the half, tying the game at 14-all.
The Panthers took the second-half kickoff and drove 73 yards in seven plays to take their first lead. David Keith found the end zone from 33 yards out as Pell City took a 21-14 advantage.
The Panthers never looked back as Keith hit pay dirt again, this time from 6 yards out to make it 28-14.
Springville continued to fight and found the end zone when Baldwin hit Bianchi for a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-20 with 4:06 remaining.
Five plays later, Pell City put the game out of reach as Smith threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Kentrell Borden.
The Panthers rushed for 228 yards, with Keith leading the way with 136. Smith was 9-of-13 through the air for 126 yards.
Springville’s Baldwin rushed for 123 yards and passed for 86.
Pell City, 2-5 overall, will host Fort Payne next week. Springville, 3-4, travels to Oxford next week to play the defending state champions.