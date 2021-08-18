Pell City pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck

PELL CITY — A one-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday has claimed the life of Ray Highsmith Jr., 59, of Pell City. Highsmith was walking on the fog line of U.S. Highway 231 when a 2020 Kenworth dump truck struck him, causing fatal injuries.
Highsmith was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 220 mile marker, less than one mile north of Pell City. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate