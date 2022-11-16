Pell City outfielder overcomes lengthy injury to accept Division I offer from Eastern Kentucky

PELL CITY — On Monday, Pell City senior Tait Nunnally signed his letter of intent to accept a baseball scholarship at Eastern Kentucky.
Any Division I signing at Pell City is a big deal, but that rings especially true for Nunnally, considering he couldn’t even throw a baseball for most of his freshman year.
“I had a grade-3 stress reaction in my left elbow. … Had my whole upper body shut down,” Nunnally said. “Could only work out my lower body, and that is what I did.”
Nunnally estimates that the injury left him unable to use his upper body at all for somewhere between four and six months. Then it took even longer until he was able to resume pitching.
The injury came at a crucial time in his development as a player. Instead of sulking, Nunnally put all his energy into sprint work, agility training and plyometrics. All of which should help him excel as an outfielder at Eastern Kentucky.
“I feel like it did help me for the better,” Nunnally said. “Kinda helped me learn to work with what I’m given, so I’m actually really blessed that happened.”
Those closest to him agree that Nunnally changed for the better during the months he spent recovering.
“He’s always been a very strong-willed kid, strong mental player, but just kind of going through that adversity, especially so young in his freshman year of high school kind of set him up for success,” Pell City coach David Collins said. “Because any adversity he faced after that, nothing is going to amount to I can’t throw a baseball.”
In retrospect, the timing of the injury couldn’t have been much better as it overlapped directly with the lost 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pandemic would have sidelined Nunnally anyways, so this might have taken some of the sting out of missing time due to injury and vice versa.
Despite that, Nunnally said watching his teammates from the sidelines was tough. As was losing an extended time with those guys due to the pandemic.
“Losing a majority of the season was real tough,” Nunnally said. “It does a lot to your head too. I can tell you that.”
Chris Nunnally, Tait’s father, said the pandemic also helped him forge a relationship with then-minor leaguer, and former Pell City Panther, Cole Billingsley.
“Tate and Cole hit every single day and worked out every single day,” Chris Nunnally said. “And he started seeing progressions and things that Cole was telling him, and he started hitting the ball as hard as Cole sometimes. So his confidence grew because he had a major league baseball player working with him.”
During Monday’s signing, Billingsley described Nunnally as a self-made player.
“I just look back on 2020 to 2023 now and it is really cool to see the growth and the maturity and just everything that has been put in from that point until now,” Billingsley said.
Nunnally didn’t go into great detail when describing his decision to sign with Eastern Kentucky. He didn’t have to. For him, it was simple. The coaches at Eastern Kentucky made him feel at home in Richmond, Kentucky.
It’s a place his parents expect to get very familiar with in the coming years. In fact, his mother, Tracey Nunnally, already picked out some Airbnbs to stay in during the spring.
“It is very exciting as a mother to see your child’s dream play out. … It is a proud mommy moment," Tracey Nunnally said. "You get to see everything come to fruition for your child."
While Monday’s signing was a huge milestone in Nunnally’s life, the Pell City coach said it also gave the rest of the Panthers a good lesson.
“I think that he sets a great example every day with his daily habits,” Collins said. “Yes, he is a great talent, but they kind of see that man, if I can just mimic what he is doing on a daily basis, then I can start to get the outcomes that he does. And he makes everybody better around him.”