Pell City native Eric Housh joins AmFirst’s board of directors

PELL CITY -- Eric Housh has been named to the board of directors for America's First Federal Credit Union.
He was selected for the role last month during AmFirst’s 2020 annual meeting.
A native of Pell City, Housh serves as chief marketing officer of Etix. He previously worked as manager of corporate communications with Intel Corporation and held a similar position with Dotsafe Corp. He graduated from Birmingham-Southern College in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and from Arizona State University in 2003 with a master’s degree in business administration.
He also serves on the board for the Logan Martin Charity Foundation, which organizes the annual Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show. Amfirst has been a longtime sponsor of the event. “That's how I got connected with them,” Housh said, adding that over the years he has developed a good working relationship with the credit union and was invited to take part in its associate director program in 2016.
His role as a member of the board, according to Housh, will be to consult with the executive team and help AmFirst continue to implement its strategic plan.
“It's a wonderful thing to be part of a high performing team,” he said. “It's an incredible honor.”
Members of AmFirst’s board of directors are unpaid volunteers elected by members to serve as advocates for the entire membership. The board has seven members who serve three-year terms.
Housh was elected to the board along with Melanie McNary, director of human resources for Blox Llc.; Dr. Sara Robicheaux, dean of business programs at Birmingham-Southern College; and Kaite Voss, director of corporate risk for Brasfield & Gorrie.
AmFirst’s new branch in Pell City, offering drive-thru service and limited-capacity lobby access opened on July 6 at 2051 Martin Street S.