PELL CITY – The City Council on Monday night unanimously appointed Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Clevenger as the interim fire chief.
The appointment comes after former Chief Mike Burdette officially retired Friday, without any fanfare.
“His contributions to the city have been immense, and his leadership will be missed,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Burdette was appointed as the fire chief in 2012, and served as the city’s fire marshal before the appointment.
“He had a long and prosperous career with the city, working here since 1991, and serving in supervisory roles since 2011,” Muenger said.
Burdette achieved a number of notable achievements, Muenger said, like starting the fire science program, dive team, and achieving credentials that led to the city being granted a stellar ISO fire rating of 2.
Shortly after Burdette was named fire chief, he recommended that Clevenger be his assistant chief.
Clevenger, 51, has served as the assistant fire chief since 2012. Muenger said Clevenger has been an integral part of the management within the fire department.
“… Shaun has a wealth of experience in both the operations and management aspects of the department,” Muenger said. “I have absolute confidence that he will continue the high standard set by Chief Burdette during the interim period.”
Clevenger has worked with the Pell City Fire Department for more than 30 years. He brings his experience as a firefighter and medic, along with his organizational skills, as well as holding the second top position within the fire department for the past six years.
Clevenger started working with the Pell City Fire Department part-time in 1989. One year later, he was working full time as a firefighter/medic. He worked his way through the ranks, and advanced to lieutenant in 1998. Ten years later, he was promoted to captain.
As the assistant chief, Clevenger has overseen the day-to-day operations of the fire department, including department training. He also has made inspections of new construction, and is involved in public safety fire prevention, overseeing pre-incident planning.
The fire department has 52 full- and part-time employees and four fire stations.
Clevenger said he doesn’t plan to make any major changes.
“Nothing has changed when it comes to our future goals, the day-to-day operations and training,” he said. “We’ll continue to do what we have been doing under Chief (Mike) Burdette …We’ll continue to work to improve the day-to-day operations of the fire department.”
Muenger said the fire chief is appointed by the City Council and a process has yet to be established for filling the role on a permanent basis.
“Currently, the council is reviewing the position description, and I anticipate that during an upcoming meeting the method of advertisement, interviewing, etc., will be dictated,” he said. “Interim Chief Clevenger will serve in that capacity until the recruitment process concludes.”