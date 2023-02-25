Pell City Museum opens Friday

Officials will cut the ribbon Friday, March 3, for Museum of Pell City, a place to make discoveries of the city’s past, its people and the many footprints left on the city to what is visible today.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a community celebration is set for the grand opening at the Pell City Municipal Complex, complete with ribbon cutting, refreshments, museum tours, photo opportunities and a memento to take home to mark the historic day.
The occasion is one designed for all to attend, to join in a celebration and make their first visit to a brand new asset.
The opening of Pell City’s special place for discovering its past has been long awaited and anticipated.
“This is truly an historic moment in our city’s history,” said Carol Pappas, president of the museum board. “For generations, we have let so much history slip by without being preserved. This museum helps fill that void and will be a remembrance of people, places and events that make this city such a special place. We are proud to be able to create this museum for our community.”
The nonprofit board that has taken on the project also serves as an appointed board of the city.
“The city has been a terrific supporter of this museum,” Pappas said. “We couldn’t ask for better partners than the mayor, city manager and council. They provided us the space, infrastructure support and best of all, moral support for this project. Without them, we never would have made it this far.”
A visit from Jeanne Pruett, a Pell City native and gold record singing artist, Grand Ole Opry star and cookbook author, is expected to be on hand for the celebration.
The Museum of Pell City’s plans call for the museum to be open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by special appointment for groups.
The museum, which occupies 4,000 square feet on the second floor of the city’s municipal complex, features the local exhibit that shows how Pell City developed from a mill town to a global marketplace and by so many people, places and events in history in-between. It was part of the 2014 Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibition the city hosted and has been restored and enhanced to preserve the city’s storied history in a permanent setting.
In addition to the local exhibit and other special displays, “Making Alabama,” the state’s bicentennial exhibit awarded to Museum of Pell City by Alabama Humanities Alliance, showcases Alabama’s 200 years of statehood and beyond. Within that exhibit are artifacts and little-known nuggets of Pell City history weaved into the story that unfolds.
Just like the whistle that sounded the beginning of shifts at Avondale Mills, formerly Pell City Manufacturing, at the turn of the 20th century, the museum will have its own replica of that whistle at the entrance to the exhibit, signifying the start of a new day.
Museum cases, made possible through gifts from citizens, are full of artifacts that bring the stories and photos of Pell City history to life. Hundreds of old photos are accessed on computer tablets for each period of history. A simple swipe across the screen reveals photo after photo of the days that were.
An interior gallery has been built to house music history, art and sports, and the national impact of Pell Citians on all three.
Another section tells the story of service with organizations and individuals dedicating themselves in public service, military and civic arenas.
The county exhibit that the late Mary Mays pioneered in the St. Clair Courthouse is featured, as well as the places where so many memories were made, including hangouts like the Rexall Drugs downtown, Skad’s, Sam’s, Jill’s and Dairy Queen.
Alabama Power Foundation partnered with the museum on a project to build a working dam model to take visitors behind the scenes of Logan Martin Dam and the impact it had on the region.
A $45,000 grant from the Foundation made the stunning exhibit possible as well as other aspects of the museum.
Pell City is no longer a mill town, and the Global Marketplace reflects exactly that – the evolution of Pell City as a player on the world stage in business.
The centerpiece of the museum is a Living History Studio, which will be used to record and produce oral history videos designed to capture recollections of events, people and places in history of the community. It was made possible through a $25,000 grant from Greater Pell City Rotary Community Endowment Foundation.
A mobile video team is being dispatched on location for those who cannot travel, and a special project involving veterans of three wars – World War II, Korean and Vietnam – will make use of a partnership between the museum and the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City.
It is made possible, in part, by a $10,000 grant from Alabama Humanities Alliance.
In the future, a control room adjacent to the studio is planned as a working classroom for students to not only develop an appreciation for history through work with these oral histories, but to hone skills in video production, audio, lighting, interviewing, script writing and research.
“We are losing the voices that make you smile, laugh, cry or reflect with their wonderful stories,” said Deanna Lawley, first vice president of the nonprofit group. “Our goal is to have a living museum; the oral histories will provide that feeling before more are silenced.”