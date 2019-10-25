PELL CITY -- Pell City High School’s football team will play Class 6A, Region 6 foe Shades Valley on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Leeds High School.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday at Pell City, but due to the heavy rain that came through the area Friday morning, the game was postponed.
“I hate to lose a home game,” Pell City head coach Wayne Lee said. “Player safety was an issue with ours playing (Friday night), so the state said we had to go somewhere (Saturday), and Leeds was the closest place with turf. Leeds was nice about us using the field. They were very accommodating.”
Saturday’s forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms at 2 p.m., with those chances increasing to 100 percent chance at 3.
If Pell City cannot play Saturday, the game will be moved to Monday. The matchup will be the region finale for both teams.
The Panthers (2-6, 0-5) are trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Last week, Pell City fell to Pinson Valley 44-0.
The Panthers will be looking to get their offense back on track. Pell City has been shut out in back-to-back games.
“We practiced all week and, hopefully, getting the full package back together, we will be able to get the offense back in gear a little bit,” Lee said.
Shades Valley (2-6, 1-4) has lost five straight, including a 35-13 loss to Gardendale last week. During its current skid, Shades Valley has allowed 30 points per game.
The Mounties lead the all-time series 8-6. Pell City won last season’s matchup 40-30.