Pell City MLK breakfast speaker encourages audience to continue King legacy (photos)

PELL CITY — Attendees of the St. Clair County Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast on Monday were challenged to refocus their lives.
Judge Carole Smitherman of the Birmingham Circuit Court asked that, in the spirit of the new decade, those in attendance focus on bettering themselves.
“We can no longer make New Year's resolutions, we need to make resolutions for the decade,” she said.
In her speech, Smitherman spoke about making the new decade one of progress, change and unity.
She said she was concerned about what King might say about the state of the community, referencing the recent kidnapping and murder of Aniah Blanchard and other events.
She argued that this decade offers the opportunity to embrace King’s legacy to see change in the community.
“This decade, we have a chance to do what Martin Luther King asked us to do,” she said
To do this, people must refocus their lives and get their hearts in the right place, she said, adding this could be done by focusing on six core concepts.
“I am here asking you to have faith, trust, hope, confidence, love and an attitude about who you know and who you are,” she said.
Throughout her speech, Smitherman also highlighted the importance of children in the community. She recognized all of the children and young adults in the audience and later mentioned they are more adapted to this age of technology.
The Rev. Larry Adams of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Springville presided over the event.
Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt and Jesse Fraizer provided the welcome.
During the mayor's comments, he said he feels progress has been made to bring the community together.
“We’re winning,” Pruitt said. “The message of unity is getting through.”
Several local officials attended the event. A notable attendee was Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman, who accompanied his wife for her speech. Several Pell City and St. Clair County officials also attended, including fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski, City Manager Brian Muenger, County Commission Chairman Paul Manning, and many others.