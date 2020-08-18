Pell City mayoral, council candidates square off in debate (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- With just a week until residents cast votes in the municipal elections, Pell City candidates met in a debate Monday night.
The event was sponsored by the Pell City Rotary Club and held at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts. It was also live streamed on Rotary’s Facebook page due to attendance limits in place due to the pandemic.
Six candidates for city office participated, with candidates for council District 2, council District 4 and mayor all taking part. Topics ranged from public involvement in City Council business, retaining young residents and taxes.
District 2 was the first to debate, with incumbent James McGowan meeting challenger Ivi McDaniel.
A question about how to involve residents in government after the election brought different approaches from each candidate.
McDaniel stated she would simply remain as active and accessible after her campaign as she has been during it.
“One of my favorite things about this campaign is being out there with the citizens, talking to them, seeing what their needs are,” she said, adding she wants to continue doing that as a City Council member.
Accessibility was a key point in many of McDaniel’s points. She stated it was a key part of her platform.
McGowan, on the other hand, focused on his experience in public service. On the topic of public access, he proposed that each council member form a committee to represent the needs of his/her district.
“When needs are needed in the community that we don't see, they can have a person who can be the spokesperson for each district, and they can come to the meeting and let us know what the needs are,” he said.
Both candidates said they encourage residents to come to more public meetings.
The District 4 debate was next, with incumbent Jason Mitcham facing local pastor Maurice Keller.
Getting young professionals to settle in the city was a point of discussion between the two.
Keller said getting young people to settle in the city was important. He said he felt investing more in schools would show young people they could settle in the municipality.
Mitcham said the municipality needed to focus on job training programs, housing and outdoor offerings, such as parks, to bring young professionals to Pell City. Mitcham said the city has already begun work on many of those items, and he wants to continue that work.
The mayoral debate, featuring incumbent Bill Pruitt and challenger Jonna Roberson, also hit on several topics, but two questions in particular focused on tax burdens and the state gas tax.
“I do feel like there can be a burden with the taxes,” Roberson said, “but sometimes it's needed.”
She said she understands people would rather avoid spending money on taxes. To help ease those concerns, she said she felt tax dollars should be used responsibly and to help promote and support city growth. She said if elected, she would work to make sure that responsibility is met.
Pruitt largely agreed but said he has seen the pains taken at using that money responsibly.
“At this point, there's nothing we can do about the burden itself,” He said. “You can't go slashing taxes, that's not the way things work.”
Pruitt stressed this reality made that proper use of the money incredibly important.
They also discussed the Rebuild Alabama Act’s gas tax increase, part of which is allocated to cities and counties to work on roads.
Pruitt said he would continue using the allocation as the city has for the past several years. He said the municipality has roads at a good point, and it's about keeping them on that level.
Roberson agreed that continuing the work already done is important, but she also felt like it could be done more proactively to make sure all roads are well-maintained.
The debate was moderated by county attorney James Hill III, with St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon serving as time keeper.
The Rotary Club hosted the last candidate debate four years ago, and Rotary President Don Smith said other community organizations seemed to feel Rotary should host the event again.
Smith said the club also felt it was important for residents to see candidates before making their final decisions on Aug. 25
Look for more coverage of the debate, featuring Board of Education candidates, in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home.