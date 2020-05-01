Pell City mayor asks state health officer for OK to open more businesses

PELL CITY -- Mayor Bill Pruitt has written a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris asking that Pell City businesses be allowed to open early.
With the “safer at home” order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey and Harris taking effect Friday, several Pell City businesses are reopening, but Pruitt feels the municipality is ready for a more substantial reopening that would include close-contact businesses and restaurants, if they are able to to comply with guidelines on protecting customers and employees stated in the order.
Speaking Friday, Pruitt said he feels the order is not consistent in what it allows to open and what it does not.
“The problem with this last order is the discrepancy,” he said.
He gave the example of a dentist being allowed to operate with a mask and gloves on inside a person's mouth, while a hairdresser cannot stand behind someone with the same equipment on.
“There's an inconsistency there,” Pruitt said,
Pruitt also said he feels restaurants pose no greater threat than a retail store if they are allowed to follow the same precautions, due to the already higher amount of sanitation that happens as a part of food preparation.
Pruitt said he is not calling for all businesses to reopen, only those that can follow the safety guidelines set forth in the order.
“I’m not asking that we disregard the safety protocols being put in place,” he said. “I am committed to adhering to these safety guidelines.”
The mayor said he simply wishes to see more businesses given the chance to follow those guidelines.
Pruitt said both in his letter and on the phone Friday he feels businesses and the people of Pell City continue to be hard hit by the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I’ve got a city full of people that are hurting,” Pruitt said.
He extends this not just to the economic effect but also the effect the crisis has had on the mental health of residents.
Pruitt said he does not suffer from mental illness, but through the course of his law practice, he has dealt with those who do or those who are suffering with addiction. He said stabilizing factors are important to many in such situations, and those factors are being taken from people.
“A lot of those stabilizing factors have been ripped out from under them,” he said.
Pruitt said he worries about what toll continued shut downs could have to those afflicted.
Another issue Pruitt mentions is that St. Clair County may have already hit its virus peak, for now.
In his letter, Pruitt cites an 83% reduction in positive tests when comparing the first 433 COVID-19 tests done in St. Clair County before April 15, which had a positive test rate of 11.1%, and the last 408 tests done between April 22 and 29, which had a positive test rate of 1.9%.
Speaking Friday, Pruitt said he feels these numbers show that the county has flattened the curve.
“That's what the numbers indicate,” he said.
One thing Pruitt wants residents to understand is he is not taking the stand in defense of the city’s tax revenues, citing that the municipality keeps funds in reserve for situations such as these.
“The city is going to be OK,” he said “I am just so concerned about our businesses.”