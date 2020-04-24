Pell City manager expresses concerns about recommendations from Lt. Gov.’s task force (with photos)

PELL CITY -- One local municipal official is expressing concern over a plan drafted by a task force that includes Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.
Ainsworth released a plan Friday, April 17, from the Small Business Emergency Task Force that called for a speedy but responsible reopening of Alabama, which currently has a stay-at-home order until May 1.
While the plan primarily focuses on businesses such as restaurants, barber shops and entertainment venues, it also touched on subjects such as beaches and even youth sports.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said he has concerns with Ainsworth’s recommendations, especially about youth sports. However, he said many of these concerns were addressed when Gov. Kay Ivey stressed these were simply recommendations in a press conference Tuesday.
“I think a lot of people were taking those recommendations as adopted guidance,” Muenger said Wednesday.
Ivey said differently in her press conference, saying she supported federal guidelines that called for states not to reopen until seeing declining numbers of COVID-19 diagnoses for 14 days, according to al.com.
Muenger said he appreciated the governor’s guidance. He said he agreed with the governor's sentiment that testing was important. He said some city employees had been sick with flu-like symptoms and had sought testing for COVID-19.
He stressed that none of those employees tested positive, but they had encountered barriers to testing because they were not in a high-risk population.
Muenger said eliminating these barriers to testing is an important part of reopening the state.
“It’s not feasible for everyone to stay at home 14 days every time they have a fever,” he said. “Access to care is incredibly important.”
Muenger said he respects that the task force plan's aim is to help businesses that have been forced to close, but he said that in the end, some recommendations may not be feasible.
He gave the scenario of a restaurant opening up fully but only being able to sit 50 percent of capacity due to the need to keep tables 6 feet apart and only being able to seat six people to a table as the Ainsworth plan states. Muenger said every individual restaurant would need to decide if it could afford to do that.
Another concern was youth sports.
The report given by Ainsworth’s task force offers recommendations for holding youth baseball and softball games. These measures include players and coaches wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing within a dugout, closing concession stands and limiting the number of bathroom occupants.
“Some of the recommendations in this report, after talking with our staff, we did not see how we could operate like that,” Muenger said
Muenger said sports facilities are elective services offered by municipalities and are not constitutionally mandated. He explained this means that even in Alabama, which is not a home-rule state, cities have complete control over these facilities, which are not subject to state supervision.
He also noted that other sports, such as soccer, are also played in the spring.
Muenger was not the only city official to have concerns about Ainsworth’s recommendations.
Speaking Monday during a City Council meeting, Springville Mayor Butch Isley said he hoped the governor followed the advice of medical professionals.
Muenger said despite his concerns and Ainsworth’s recommendations, in the end, the governor will set any rules for reopening the state, and many people will make personal decisions on how they follow them.
“This is a very complex situation, but the decisions people make are personal ones,” Muenger said.