PELL CITY -- A Pell City man was stabbed to death Thursday evening during an incident at Shady Dale Mobile Home Park, according to police Chief Paul Irwin.
Officers first had contact with Demario Jovohyn Sanders, 23, at St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital, where he was being treated for a stab wound to the torso, Irwin said. Sanders was eventually transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he died as a result of his stab wound.
Irwin said police were called to the mobile home park Thursday at 6:59 p.m.; when they arrived, Sanders had already been taken to the emergency room at St. Vincent’s by private vehicle.
“Upon arrival to the mobile home park, officers located a crime scene in the 100 block of Shady Dale,” Irwin said. “(Other) officers responded to St. Vincent’s at the same time.”
Investigators developed a suspect in the case fairly quickly. That individual is in custody but had not been charged in connection with Sanders’ death as of Saturday night. Irwin said the name of the suspect would be released once he had been charged.
The suspect was taken into custody by Pell City police at a location in Talladega.
“After our investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and the crime scene unit processed the scene, I am confident that we have the person who is responsible for this crime, and he will be charged formally on Monday with murder,” Irwin said. “The victim and the suspect knew each other, and both lived in the area. This was not a random act.
“I am very proud of the dedication of our investigations and patrol unit, who did an outstanding job securing the scene, getting the information necessary to solve this crime and removing this person from our community.
“It is not often that our investigators have to respond on a moment’s notice, but any time a crime occurs, or I need them for an assignment, they provide outstanding service.”
Anyone with further information on this incident should contact the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.
Murder is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.