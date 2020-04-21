Pell City man pleads guilty, gets 20 years in connection with death of his mother

PELL CITY -- A Pell City man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2017 death of his elderly mother.

St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Vernon Hamm, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge last week and surrendered himself into custody last Tuesday, April 14.

Harmon said Hamm was originally charged with manslaughter and second-degree elder abuse, but the second charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Harmon said Hamm was sentenced to 20 years in prison with a mandated minimum of five years. After he finishes his sentence, he will also have a mandatory five-year probation.

Harmon said Hamm was the primary caregiver for his mother, Maude Hamm, 79, when she died due to maltreatment, dehydration and lack of medical care.

“Autopsy results showed she (Maude) suffered from a broken hip and numerous decubitus ulcers throughout her body,” Harmon said, adding Hamm’s inaction led to his mother’s death.

Harmon said Hamm’s mother was found at a house filled with waste after Hamm called 911 following her death in April 2017.

Harmon said the case had originally been tried in November 2019, but Judge Bill Weathington declared it a mistrial shortly before the prosecution could rest its case due to the shooting death of Harmon’s son. The case was rescheduled to March.