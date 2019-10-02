ODENVILLE — A Pell City man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Jeromy Ray Lilly, 28.
Russell said Lilly was traveling on a motorcycle around 12:15 p.m. when the accident occurred at the intersection of Alabama 174 and Lynch Lake Road.
The Odenville Fire and Rescue responded to the accident.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries, Russell said.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the fatal crash.