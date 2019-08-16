PELL CITY -- A Pell City man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Thursday.
Pell City fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said the accident happened at 4:36 p.m. on Cogswell Avenue. He said Cogswell was shut down for about an hour after the accident.
Pell City Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Don Newton identified the victim as Wilton Ed Treadwell, 74.
Newton said Treadwell was traveling east on Cogswell Avenue when his Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over. The accident happened near WFHK radio station.
Kurzejeski said Treadwell was extricated from the vehicle.
He said Treadwell, who was in stable condition, was then transported to UAB by Lifesaver helicopter.
There was no information available on Treadwell on Friday morning from UAB Hospital.