PELL CITY -- St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Tuesday that Brent Lee Higginbotham, 27, of Pell City, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree human trafficking.
Higginbotham has remained in the St. Clair County Jail since his arrest.
District Court Judge Robert Minor denied Higginbotham’s bond in August, ruling the defendant would pose a serious threat or danger to the community if he was released from the St. Clair County Jail on bond.
Higginbotham was charged with first-degree human trafficking after he solicited sex from a 16-year-old girl in a commercial parking lot in Pell City. He was previously released on bond in Jefferson County on the charge of sexual abuse of a minor, prior to this event.
According to Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin, the alleged crime happened Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Martin Street South.
He said the suspect allegedly blocked the car door of a female teenager, made sexual comments to her and solicited her for sex.
“The victim was very upset by the behavior of this criminal, and we are fortunate that she is physically safe,” Irwin said at the time of the suspect’s arrest. “I have confidence in our courts that he will face the justice the victim and the community deserve.”
First-degree human trafficking is a class A felony.
Harmon said if Higginbotham is convicted of first-degree human trafficking, he could face a minimum sentence of 10 years, with a maximum sentence of 99 years to life.