Pell City man indicted in connection with shooting of stepfather

PELL CITY -- A Pell City man has been indicted in connection with a shooting last August.
The St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office said Jesse Costlow, 22, has been indicted on charges of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of his stepfather, Michael Lee Griffith, 39, of Pell City.
Records show Costlow was arrested Feb. 14 and is free on a $10,000 bond.
The district attorney’s office said Costlow is scheduled to appear for his arraignment hearing April 14.
Costlow was originally arrested on the scene of the shooting Aug. 25.
That night, officers responded to the 1700 block of 19th Street South in reference to a call of stolen property. When officers arrived, further information was dispatched that shots had been fired on the scene, according to Pell City Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Don Newton.
The incident was believed to be caused by a family dispute, authorities said.
Griffith was treated on the scene by Pell City Fire and Rescue medics and transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital. He was subsequently transported to University Hospital in Birmingham.