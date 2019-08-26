PELL CITY — A Pell City man who was charged today in connection with the Sunday night shooting of his stepfather bonded out of jail this afternoon.
Jesse Costlow, 22, of Pell City, was charged with the attempted murder of his stepfather, Michael Lee Griffith, 39, of Pell City, according to Pell City Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Don Newton.
Costlow was released from the St. Clair County Jail this afternoon on a $10,000 bond.
Around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1700 block of 19th St. S. in reference to a call of stolen property. As the initial responding officer arrived on the scene, further information was dispatched that shots had been fired at the location, Newton said.
The officer observed the victim on the ground and identified the suspect who was immediately taken into custody, Newton said. The incident is believed to be the result of a family dispute.
The stepfather was treated on the scene by Pell City Fire and Rescue medics and transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital. He was subsequently transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
“The rapid response of our officers contained this situation and prevented any further threat to citizens,” said Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin. “The investigation is ongoing ..."
Police asked that if anyone has further information regarding this case to contact Pell City Police at 205-884-3334.