ST. CLAIR COUNTY – There were two fatalities early Saturday, one involving a head-on collision in Moody and another where a pedestrian was struck and killed on Alabama 174, near Pell City.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt identified the pedestrian who was killed as Charles Malcolm Reilly, 40, of Odenville.
He said Reilly had a disagreement with his wife, as he was allegedly driving under the influence.
Sweatt said the victim’s wife left him as they were switching seats in the vehicle. The victim apparently began to walk home.
Sweatt said the victim was about 6 miles from where his wife had last seen him. He said Reilly was allegedly lying on the road along Alabama 174 when he was struck and killed.
Sweatt said apparently the driver of the vehicle, which struck Reilly, was taken into custody for possibly driving under the influence.
Sweatt said he did not know the name of the driver, and ALEA is investigating the fatality.
Sweatt said Reilly was pronounced dead at the scene, which was along Alabama 174 near the Bowman Circle intersection, at 4:08 a.m., about one hour after the deadly incident was reported to the St. Clair County Central Dispatch.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray identified the driver as Christopher Lovell, 28, of Pell City.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office website, Lovell was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and was released Saturday on a $2,000 bond.
In the other deadly crash, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said the head-on collision in Moody was reported to Central Dispatch at 1:25 a.m. Saturday.
He identified the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as Marion Parris, 35, of Springville.
Russell said the deadly crash happened on U.S. 411, near James Taylor Road.
He said the unidentified driver of the other vehicle was transported by ambulance to a Birmingham hospital.