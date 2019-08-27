PELL CITY – St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington issued an order to preserve a body after the court was informed this morning that a defendant in connection with an arson case died Monday night.
Weathington signed the order prohibiting the disposal of the body of Ricky Mitchell, 51, of Pell City, until an autopsy can be done.
Mitchell was scheduled to appear before Weathington this morning for a hearing after Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Kandice Pickett filed a motion to revoke Mitchell’s bond after he allegedly had contact with co-defendant Heather Rich Whitten, 45, of Riverside.
Mitchell, Whitten and Mitchell’s wife, Angela Mitchell, 46, were charged with arson after a fire was started at a building in Riverside that was owned by the couple.
Weathington’s order came after Mitchell did not show up for court and his attorney was informed that the defendant had died the night before in a Birmingham hospital.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said deputies were sent to Birmingham and confirmed that Mitchell was in fact deceased.
Mitchell was arrested earlier this month, but he and his wife were released from the St. Clair County Jail on separate $25,000 bonds. The couple was arrested after a St. Clair County grand jury indicted them on charges of insurance fraud, second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit arson.
Under the condition of the bond, Mitchell was not to have contact with Whitten, who also was indicted on charges of arson and conspiracy to commit arson.
The state alleged Mitchell violated that “no contact” order.
“This contact came in the form of a letter, dated Aug. 8, 2019 …” the motion to revoke bond states. “…The State contends that this letter was sent to prevent co-Defendant Heather Whitten from giving statements to and/or cooperating with law enforcement in this case.”
The defense filed a response to the motion to revoke, arguing that Mitchell did not have either direct or indirect contact with Whitten.