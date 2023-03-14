Pell City man being held in connection with four murders

RAGLAND – A Pell City man is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville in connection with four murders, two in Ragland and two in Birmingham.
The suspect is identified as Daniel P. Watson, 28, from Camp Winnataska Road, Pell City.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray identified the Ragland victims as Amber Manning, 37, and Timothy Davidson, 62, both of Ivy Dr., Ragland.
Murray said Watson is currently being held in connection with the two homicides that occurred Monday night in Birmingham.
“He is being booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville for one count of capital murder and one count of murder with a gun,” Murray said.
Murray said the investigation continues and more information may be released in the future.