Pell City man arrested in Lincoln, charged with violating sex offender registration act

LINCOLN -- A Pell City man has been arrested and charged with violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act after moving to Lincoln.

Michael Lance Mitchell, 51, was arrested by Lincoln police Thursday and remained behind bars on a $5,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.

According to the state database, Mitchell was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree of a 26-year-old female in 1991. It was not immediately clear when he was released.

Mitchell was registered as homeless in Pell City, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.

Lincoln police Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said Mitchell moved to Lincoln in January of last year but never registered.

SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.