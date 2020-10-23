Pell City man arrested, charged with violating sex offender registration act

PELL CITY -- A Pell City man has been arrested and charged with failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

St. Clair County Jail records show Teddy Gossett, 57, of Pell City, was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of failing to pay registration fees.

Gossett was arrested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Oct 18.

Gossett was originally convicted in St. Clair County in 2002 on charges of first and second degree rape, according to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry. Gossett was released from prison in 2006.

Failing to register as a sex offender is an class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.

Failure of an adult sex offender to pay a registration fee is considered a class B misdemaenor in Alabama for the first offense and a class A misdemeanor for subsequent offenses. Class B misdemeanors are punishable by jail sentences of up to six months and fines of up to $3,000, while class A misdemeanors are punishable by a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine up to $6,000.