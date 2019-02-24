RIVERSIDE – The dead body found Saturday off Depot Street in Riverside has been identified as John W. Patterson Jr., 76, of Hickory Lane in Pell City.
Patterson’s son, 47-year-old John Shane Patterson, was arrested and charged with murder. He too, lived at Hickory Lane.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said his office assisted Riverside Police Chief Rick Oliver and his department with the death investigation.
“This investigation started early Saturday when a male body was found off Depot Street at Police Camp Road, about 2 miles deep into the woods behind where Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is,” Murray said. “The body was found on some hunting club property.”
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt was able to release the identity of Patterson Sunday morning. Sweatt said Patterson was found near an old abandoned house, and he pronounced Patterson dead at 12:59 p.m. Saturday.
“The cause of death has not been determined as of yet, and that’s why his body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy Monday,” Sweatt said. “He appeared to have had multiple gunshots to the body.”
The son was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City. No bond or court date has been determined as of yet.
Murray said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be given at a later date.
