Pell City makes history ahead of state championship race

Pell City lost its top male and top two female runners to graduation during the offseason.
Jack Lowe finished third overall in the boys’ 6A race last year at state. Abby Little and Abie Jenkins finished 46th and 101st, respectively, as the only Pell City girls to even qualify for state last fall.
A drop-off this season would have been more than understandable. Except, the Panthers had no interest in taking a step back with or without their former star runners. So instead of regressing, both of Pell City’s teams will compete at the state race on Saturday for the first time in program history.
“Their times improved this year even after losing three college athletes,” Pell City coach Jennifer Lee said. “Both teams’ times improved and came down as a team average, so the teams are actually better.”
As if this wasn’t impressive enough already, the Panthers’ historic results come during a year without seniors.
“It is an incredible week for them,” Lee said. “Our cross-country program is incredibly new compared to other teams across the state that have been dominant for years. This year was a complete rebuild year.”
The Panther's head coach remembers when she started the program with three kids 13 years ago. It’s only been 10 years since she had enough runners to compete as a team.
Of course, the successful season didn’t just come out of nowhere. Lee has seen a tremendous improvement in the overall fitness of all the runners in the program during the second year of assistant coach Craig Little’s training regimen.
“The kids last year could never complete the workouts that he was bringing,” Lee said. “So I think it was just a matter of getting the kids in better shape.”
The girls also got a big boost this year with the return of sophomore Reagan Edwards after she missed last season with a fractured hip. Lee said she looks to Edwards and junior Kyndal Little for leadership amongst the girls.
Lee also praised sophomores River Richard and Israel Baird for the leadership they’ve demonstrated for the boys this season.
Richard finished 51st last year at the 6A state race with a time of 17:05.65, while Baird crossed the finish line almost a full minute later in 97th place with a time of 17:54.09.
This season, Lee sees more competition, including at the top.
“Having that competition in practice has just allowed them to push each other,” she said.
The Pell City boys will compete in the state championship race at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum course on Saturday at 10:50 a.m. The girls will run at 11:50 a.m., with awards for both at 12:50 p.m.
Lee said earning spots in those races at this age should give her young teams a lot of confidence heading into the indoor track season.
“Those kids bought into what we’re doing,” Lee said. “They worked their tale off, and they both qualified.”