Pell City Line Dancers will hold 7th annual ‘Dancing With Our Stars’ fundraiser Friday night

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Line Dancers are preparing for their seventh annual “Dancing With Our Stars” event, though this year in a new home.
Event organizer Doris Munkus said the 2020 competition will be at the Pell City CEPA gymnasium Friday night at 6. The event had previously been at Celebrations but was moved this year to give the fundraiser more space.
“We just needed more room,” Munkus said.
She said the event had more than 700 spectators last year, and organizers hope for even more this year.
The Line Dancers hold this “Dancing With the Stars” style competition each year to benefit a different charity. This year, the event will benefit the St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center, Munkus said.
In previous years, the event has benefited causes such as the Pell City Police Foundation and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program.
Munkus said 65 dancers will compete. She said the event is divided into two categories: groups and couples. First-, second- and third-place and People's Choice award trophies will be presented in both categories.
Munkus said the judges are Jackie Tally, Richard Knight, Chad Allinder, Brad White, Tami Blaudeau and Melissa Foster.
Returning this year are MC Jeremy Gossett and DJ Jamison Taylor, who Munkus said have volunteered their time for the event every year it has taken place.
Munkus said the event has several groups from the community participating, including the Pell City Fire Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and several local attorneys.
“We have a little bit of everything in it,” she said. “We just have a good time.”
Tickets are available at Magnolias Gift Shop, Monkey Bizniss, Cropwell Small Animal Hospital and the Sheriff’s Office. Tickets are $25 for bleacher seats and $35 for table seats. Munkus said tickets include dinner, which will be stew and hot dogs with all the trimmings.