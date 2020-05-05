Pell City Library launches curbside service, announces changes to summer reading program

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Library is making changes to its services due to COVID-19, including curbside service.
Due to the pandemic, the library, like many other public buildings, has had to close its doors.
Assistant Director Susan Mann said the library will now open them once again, to serve patrons curbside.
Mann said patrons are now able to go online or call ahead to reserve a book. “When they get to the library, they call us, and we take it to them,” Mann said.
She said the book will be taken outside by a PPE-clad library employee and placed on a table outside or in the back of a patron’s vehicle.
Mann said the library is being careful to maintain the proper safety standards and abide by social distancing.
“We’re a little bit limited in what we can do,” she said, explaining the library staff wants to keep patrons safe and healthy.
Mann said the library was forced to close its doors due to the closure of city buildings and will remain that way until the municipality begins reopening, despite the new curbside service.
She said while the library may have been closed, it has still been providing eBooks and audiobooks through a service known as OverDrive. Mann said that service allows library patrons to check out digital items and download them on their laptop, phone or tablet.
Mann said the service allows patron access to a selection that includes latest releases and literary classics.
“For us, it's been a good way to get books into the hands of our patrons,” Mann said, adding the library staff has even been able to set the service up for senior citizens by phone with little difficulty.
Mann said the library is also offering a variety of online programs, including a free language program and service called Universal Class, which give classes on a variety of topics.
Mann said another program that will likely see changes due to the pandemic is the annual summer reading program.
Normally, the program includes live programming each Wednesday for child participants, but Mann said that won't be possible this year with social distancing.
“We (normally) fill the big room up with kids and we can't do that right now,” Mann said.
She said because of this, when the program begins May 20, specially video programming will be made available on the library’s Facebook page.
“Each week, we will post a recorded program with a special guest performer for our patrons to enjoy, via Facebook,” Mann said. “These are special programs, prepared especially for our young viewers, by talented performers that we normally host at the library.”
Mann said the program will go from May 20 to July 22 and is open for children, teens and adults.
Those wishing to participate can sign up for the program now at www.pellcitylibrary.com.