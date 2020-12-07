Pell City Library Guild cancels Christmas Event

PELL CITY-- The Pell City Library Guild has announced it is canceling this year’s Christmas event.
In a press release, the Guild said with temperatures expected below freezing and coronavirus exposure on everyone’s minds, it has elected to cancel the 2020 WHO-bilation community Christmas event scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7.
“After careful consideration, the board of the Pell City Library Guild decided that there are too many obstacles this year to host WHO-bilation at the Pell City Library,” Guild President Laurie Regan said. “Our event is based on people coming together to celebrate the joy of the season, and this year, simply, we’d rather everyone be safe at home with those they love.”
The event, moved outdoors in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19, is a Grinch-themed celebration of Christmas featuring Dr. Seuss characters, photos with Santa and more. It was originally scheduled for Nov. 30 but was pushed back to Dec. 7 due to a forecast of high winds and temperatures in the low 20s.
Temperatures are again expected to fall Monday night, and coronavirus concerns are increasing among the public. Regan said the Guild board knows the disappointment cancelling the event will cause for many, but the she hopes the community understands the desire to be cautious.
“We expect Santa and the Grinch to be back next Christmas season, bigger and better than ever,” she said.
Regan said all food collected by the Guild in preparation for the event will be donated to local groups.