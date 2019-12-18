Pell City house fire leaves home with smoke damage

PELL CITY — The Fire Department on Wednesday morning responded to a fire call for the second time this week.
The minor house fire happened on Allen Road.
Ricky Nickens, the homeowner, said he was burning some scrap wood in his fireplace. His house then began to fill with smoke.
The Fire Department received the call at 10:59 p.m., and a crew from Station 4 responded.
According to Fire Marshal Caleb Walker, the seal between Nicken’s fireplace and chimney disconnected, allowing the wood in the void between the interior and exterior wall to catch fire.
Once on the scene, firefighters cut through to the chimney and were able to put out the initial fire. They then began looking for places it may have spread and removed some material that was damaged or smoldering.
They were able to stop the fire before it spread to most of the house.
Walker said the house sustained minor smoke damage.
No one was injured.