PELL CITY -- For the second consecutive year, Pell City received the Alabama League of Municipalities Silver Risk Management Award for its risk management and loss control activities in an effort to reduce accidents.
“I am especially pleased to see the continued improvement in our workers’ compensation claims,” said City Manager Brian Muenger. “Employee safety is our top priority.”
He said through the efforts of city employees, property and liability losses are being minimized.
Muenger said the city has implemented a number of safety-based initiatives in recent years, including an active Employee Safety Committee, post-accident reviews, mandatory safety training and minimum subcontractor insurance standards.
“I would like to commend our employees for continuing to make safety a priority in the workplace,” Muenger said.
The Alabama League of Municipalities’ award system recognizes those members who have instituted risk management and loss control activities in an effort to reduce their loss ratio.
Muenger said this is the second consecutive year the city has received an award for its risk management efforts since 2013.
“Risk management and loss control activities not only benefit the member’s loss ratio but also the overall success of the League-sponsored insurance programs,” Muenger said. “Through the efforts of the city of Pell City employees, property and liability losses are being minimized, and most importantly, employees and citizens are reaping the rewards of a safer workplace and community.”